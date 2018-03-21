Politics TV
‘It Won’t Stop Me’: Melania Responds to Criticism Over Cyber Bullying Platform (VIDEO)
First Lady Melania Trump addressed the criticism she’s received over her cyberbullying platform during a roundtable discussion on Tuesday.
The first lady was joined by leaders from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Snap Inc, and Twitter, as well as Deputy Chief of Staff Chris Liddell and Director of the Domestic Policy Council Andrew Bremberg.
She opened up the dialogue by thanking everyone for being there and expressed her excitement at hearing the progress that's been made to combat online bullying.