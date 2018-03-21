Press Secretary Talks Russian Presidential Election, Says U.S. Can’t ‘Dictate’ Other Countries (VIDEO)

During a press briefing on Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talked about the Trump administration’s view of Russia’s presidential election over the weekend, and she was careful to avoid making any judgments as to the fairness of the election processes.

“We don’t get to dictate how other countries operate,” said Sanders when asked whether the White House believes the Russian election was free and fair. “What we do know is that Putin has been elected in their country and that’s not something that we can dictate to them how they operate.”

Sunday’s elections in Russia resulted in President Vladimir Putin being reelected to a fourth term in office, despite widespread reports that the election was rigged, including Putin’s primary opponent, Alexei Navalny, being barred from the ballot, according to The Washington Post. – READ MORE

