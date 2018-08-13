    True Pundit

    Politics TV

    WATCH: Sen. Tim Scott Points to Economy as the President’s Attempt for Meaningful Change in Closing Racial Divides

    Posted on by
    Share:

    With the one-year anniversary of the Charlottesville white supremacist rally looming, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) believes that President Donald Trump is moving in the “right direction” on race relations in the United States.

    Certainly, his tweets yesterday were a positive sign of a better direction for the nation without any question. The president condemning all acts of racism and violence is a positive step in the right direction. And, more importantly, after my meeting with the president, he asked me last year, after Charlottesville. He asked me what can he do to make a difference in this country, bringing people together. I laid out something that I thought would be very powerful and that was the opportunity of bringing more resources back into distressed communities.

    We celebrate the success of this economy without any questions, but the reality of this is that there are pockets of this country where recovery has been uneven and the opportunities and legislation supported by the president will have a positive impact, a powerful impact in communities that are distressed and, disproportionately, communities that are black and brown.  – READ MORE

     

    Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

    $

    We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

    Select Payment Method
    Personal Info

    Donation Total: $1

    Sen. Tim Scott Points to Economy as the President’s Attempt for Meaningful Change in Closing Racial Divides
    Sen. Tim Scott Points to Economy as the President’s Attempt for Meaningful Change in Closing Racial Divides

    "The president condemning all acts of racism and violence is a positive step in the right direction."

    IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: