12 Shot Between Saturday Morning and Sunday Morning in Rahm Emanuel’s Chicago

At least 12 people were shot between Saturday morning and Sunday morning in Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune reports that one of the 12 shooting victims was shot and wounded while trying to fend off two alleged carjackers in Uptown on Sunday morning while another—a 21-year-old man—was critically wounded while riding a bicycle after someone from a passing car opened fire on him.

The man on the bicycle was shot three times while riding “in the 11600 block of South Vincennes Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.” He managed to keep pedaling for a short distance, thereafter he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Other shooting victims included a 23-year-old man who was on “West 125th Street in the Far South Side’s West Pullman neighborhood” when he heard shots ring out. He fled for his life and was shot in the back and the hand while running. A 26-year-old woman was walking with her family at about 11:00 p.m. Saturday on Chicago’s West Side when she was shot in the leg, and about 6:15 a.m. Saturday a “28-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to his chest, right leg and stomach while in the 5200 block of West Congress Parkway.”

On August 11, Breitbart News reported that 20 people were shot between Friday morning and Saturday morning. – READ MORE

