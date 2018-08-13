Kavanaugh’s Former Clerks Push Back on Anti-Female Sentiment: All-Around Pro-Women

The Anti-brett Kavanaugh Crowd Has Worked Hard To Paint The Judge President Donald Trump Has Nominated For The Supreme Court As An Anti-women Figure Who Would Threaten Their Rights And Rule From The Bench Against Their Best Interests.

But the three women who spoke last week at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, DC, about working as law clerks for Kavanaugh conjured up a very different portrait of a man who not only has pro-women rulings in his considerable case history but who has also has gone out of his way to not only hire women but to allow them to work at the highest legal levels while honoring the personal lives.

Sarah Pitlyk clerked for Kavanaugh on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia in 2010 and 2011 after graduating from Yale Law School.

She spoke of the excitement she felt about the opportunity to clerk for Kavanaugh but also concern about balancing the demanding job as the mother of a toddler.

“I got a call from Judge Kavanaugh, and he just put it out there: ‘You’re a mom coming to clerk,’” Pitlyk said.

“Let’s figure out what we need to do to make the clerkship just as rewarding for you as it would be otherwise, and also to make it possible for you to be a mother while you’re doing it,” Kavanaugh said to Pitlyk.

“He asked for my ideas. He didn’t tell me what would work for me. He didn’t prescribe the best solution based on his infinite wisdom,” Pitlyk said, adding that they worked out an arrangement that allowed her to do her best work while still spending the needed time with her young son.

The panelists pointed out Kavanaugh has hired more women as clerks than any of his peers and that he takes a deep interest in helping them succeed and flourish at the mostly male-dominated job. – READ MORE

