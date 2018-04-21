WATCH: Sen. Ted Cruz Booed While Giving Speech Praising Hurricane Harvey First Responders

During an event in Houston honoring the first responders to Hurricane Harvey on Friday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) gave a speech. After being introduced by Governor Greg Abbott, Cruz was immediately jeered by a number of attendees, who proceeded to interrupt his speech with chants and boos.

ABBOTT: One of the leaders who stepped up, has been here from the very beginning, and ensured that Texas received the funding that we need to fully rebuild, and that is our great United States Senator Ted Cruz.

Even before Cruz got to the podium, protesters began to boo loudly. As the senator spoke about the first responders who “charged into harm’s way” during Hurricane Harvey, the anti-Cruz demonstrators loudly chanted: “Vote him out! Vote him out!” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1