Caravan Of Refugees Arrives At U.S.-Mexico Border; Refugees Ask For Asylum

Remember that caravan that the mainstream media — and Mexican officials — said was no longer heading to the U.S.-Mexico border?

Yeah, they arrived at the border.

The story of the marching caravan — 1,500 refugees strong — was all over the news for a week, with the MSM breathlessly covering the plight of the poor refugees who surely deserved free entry into the United States. But the story disappeared as outlets reported that the caravan was no longer heading to the border.

“The first 50 Central American migrants in a caravan that set out from southern Mexico in late March have reached the U.S. border, now secured with help from National Guard personnel sent by President Donald Trump,” Newsmax reported on Friday.

“Since yesterday, some began to cross into the United States to turn themselves in from Tijuana and request asylum. We understand more of (the migrants) will do the same,” said Jose Maria Garcia, director of Juventud 2000, an organization dedicated to assisting migrants. – READ MORE

