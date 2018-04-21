Alec Baldwin, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Schumer Launch Star-Studded Initiative to Take Down the NRA

Hollywood Gun Control Proponents, Including Alec Baldwin, Amy Schumer, And Jimmy Kimmel Are Helping Launch An Initiative To Take Down The Nra.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the initiative is being called the “No Rifle Association initiative.” The hashtag will be #NoRA.

The organization penned a letter to NRA executive VP Wayne LaPierre on Friday, signed by more than 130 Hollywood stars.

“We’re going to shine a bright light on what you and your organization do to America. We’re going to make sure the whole world sees your bloody hands. We’re coming for your money. We’re coming for your puppets. And we’re going to win,” the letter said. “We’re coming for your money. We’re coming for your puppets. And we’re going to win.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1