Entertainment Politics
Alec Baldwin, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Schumer Launch Star-Studded Initiative to Take Down the NRA
Hollywood Gun Control Proponents, Including Alec Baldwin, Amy Schumer, And Jimmy Kimmel Are Helping Launch An Initiative To Take Down The Nra.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the initiative is being called the “No Rifle Association initiative.” The hashtag will be #NoRA.
The organization penned a letter to NRA executive VP Wayne LaPierre on Friday, signed by more than 130 Hollywood stars.
“We’re going to shine a bright light on what you and your organization do to America. We’re going to make sure the whole world sees your bloody hands. We’re coming for your money. We’re coming for your puppets. And we’re going to win,” the letter said. “We’re coming for your money. We’re coming for your puppets. And we’re going to win.” – READ MORE
