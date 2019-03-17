WATCH: Sen. Susan Collins Explains Just Why 12 Republicans Voted Against Trump’s Emergency Declaration

I joined 12 of my Republican colleagues in supporting a resolution to block the national emergency declaration. This isn’t a debate about whether you support the wall or oppose the wall. It’s constitutional debate where Congress must protect its institutional prerogatives. pic.twitter.com/i1Bd10qfgw

On Thursday, prior to the Senate’s 59-41 vote against President Trump’s emergency declaration for border wall funding, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) detailed the reasoning behind her vote (and the votes of 11 other Republican members):

By declaring a national emergency, the President’s action comes into direct conflict with Congress’ authority to determine the appropriation of funds – a power vested in Congress by the framers of our Constitution in Article 1, Section IX. That is why this issue is not about strengthening our border security, a goal that I support and have voted to advance. Rather, Mr. President, it is a solemn occasion involving whether or not this body will stand up for its institutional prerogatives and will support the separation of powers enshrined in our Constitution. – READ MORE