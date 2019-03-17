Buttigieg says campaign gained enough donors to be on debate stage

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) said Saturday that his campaign raised enough individual donors to guarantee a spot at the first Democratic Party debate of the 2020 cycle.

Buttigieg, who is exploring a White House bid but has not officially announced a campaign, announced Saturday that his team had received more than 76,000 individual donations, passing the 65,000 individual threshold set by the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

In a second tweet, Buttigieg called for more donations, telling supporters that he “need[s] to know we can build a strong organization, too,” if he were to launch a presidential bid.

“Thanks to you, we hit the @TheDemocrats 65,000 donor goal in order to be invited to the first debate. But we are going to need to raise a lot more money to compete,” Buttigieg wrote. – READ MORE