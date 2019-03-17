New Mexico state Senate votes to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day

The New Mexico state Senate voted to approve legislation to abolish Columbus Day and replace the national holiday with Indigenous Peoples Day.

The state Senate passed the legislation, also known as House Bill 100, in a 22-15 vote on Friday, the Albuquerque Journal reports.

The bill, which has already been approved by the state House, now heads to the desk of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) for consideration.

Proponents of the measure argue that the passage of the bill, which was sponsored by Democratic state Reps. Derrick Lente and Andrea Romero, would better reflect the state’s culture. – READ MORE

