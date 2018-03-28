WATCH: Self-taught rocket maker shoots himself 1,875 feet to prove Earth is flat

A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat and wants to run for California governor shot himself up about 1,875 feet in the air in his homemade rocket on Saturday.

“Mad” Mike Hughes, a 61-year-old limo driver, promised last year to propel himself up in the air and snap a photo proving that astronauts conspired to fabricate the shape of the planet. The stunt was supposed to be the first phase of the flat-Earth space program and received backing from flat-Earth groups.

“Relieved,” the daredevil said after a landing that left him with minor injuries. “I’m tired of people saying I chickened out and didn’t build a rocket. I’m tired of that stuff. I manned up and did it.”

The rocket launch near Amboy, California – about 200 miles east of Los Angeles – was first scheduled last year, but it was postponed multiple times amid mechanical problems and logistical issues with the Bureau of Land Management. – READ MORE

