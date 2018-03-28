True Pundit

Politics TV

Tomi Lahren on March for Our Lives: ‘First Step to Oppression Is Disarming Citizenry’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Let me start by saying I am glad the young people in this country are exercising their First Amendment rights – the rights generations of Americans have fought and died to protect. You have a voice, and you deserve to be heard.

WATCH:

BUT – don’t expect to go unchallenged. That’s not how it works. So it’s time for my Final Thoughts.

You claim you, quote – “marched for our lives.” Understood. But lives are also protected, defended, and saved by good, law-abiding Americans – with guns! – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Tomi Lahren on March for Our Lives: 'First Step to Oppression Is Disarming Citizenry'
Tomi Lahren on March for Our Lives: 'First Step to Oppression Is Disarming Citizenry'

So yes - march, chant and protest. But remember, MY First AND Second Amendment rights do not end where your feelings begin.
Fox News Insider Fox News Insider
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: