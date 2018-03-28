Tomi Lahren on March for Our Lives: ‘First Step to Oppression Is Disarming Citizenry’ (VIDEO)

Let me start by saying I am glad the young people in this country are exercising their First Amendment rights – the rights generations of Americans have fought and died to protect. You have a voice, and you deserve to be heard.

WATCH:

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

BUT – don’t expect to go unchallenged. That’s not how it works. So it’s time for my Final Thoughts.

You claim you, quote – “marched for our lives.” Understood. But lives are also protected, defended, and saved by good, law-abiding Americans – with guns! – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1