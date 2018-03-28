Politics TV
Tomi Lahren on March for Our Lives: ‘First Step to Oppression Is Disarming Citizenry’ (VIDEO)
Let me start by saying I am glad the young people in this country are exercising their First Amendment rights – the rights generations of Americans have fought and died to protect. You have a voice, and you deserve to be heard.
WATCH:
BUT – don’t expect to go unchallenged. That’s not how it works. So it’s time for my Final Thoughts.
You claim you, quote – “marched for our lives.” Understood. But lives are also protected, defended, and saved by good, law-abiding Americans – with guns! – READ MORE
So yes - march, chant and protest. But remember, MY First AND Second Amendment rights do not end where your feelings begin.
Fox News Insider