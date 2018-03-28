Media Research Center Will Fact Check the Social Media Fact Checkers

The Media Research Center (MRC), a watchdog organization that tracks left-wing bias in the mainstream media, has announced a project to fact-check the myriad of fact-checking organizations that are relied upon by mainstream news and social media companies to verify factual claims in news stories.

MRC plans to monitor a range of fact-checking organizations, including PolitiFact.com, FactCheck.org, Snopes.com, Washington Post Fact Checker, AP Fact Check and CNN Fact Check.

In a statement, the MRC said:

As major news outlets increasingly rely on leftist “fact-checkers” to verify the credibility of news, the MRC will ensure the fact-checkers themselves are reliable, or exposed as liberal partisans if they aren’t.

While fact-checking the accuracy of news is needed, often it is used as a medium to push a political agenda. Many fact-checking groups routinely cast judgments while failing to disclose their own liberal bias, and the public is on to it. According to a 2016 Rasmussen poll, an astonishing 62 percent of American voters believe fact-checkers are biased. – READ MORE

