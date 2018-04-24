Politics TV
WATCH: Sarah Sanders Swats Away Race-Baiting Question From CNN’s Jim Acosta
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders swatted away CNN’s Jim Acosta when he asked a race-baiting question Monday.
Acosta, already on his second question, asked, “Can I ask you about a tweet that the president put out last week?”
“He tweeted a lot over the weekend, but, last week, he was talking about sanctuary cities in California and, saying there was a revolution going on in California, some of these sanctuary areas want out of this ridiculous crime infested and breeding concept.” – READ MORE
The Daily Caller