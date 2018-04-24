View our Privacy Policy

Eagles Owner: Trump’s Presidency ‘Disastrous’

In a high-level meeting last October, Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie called Donald Trump’s presidency “disastrous,” according to audio obtained by the New York Times.

The comment came at a meeting where many of the owners, players, and league executives were present to discuss the anthem kneeling and the president’s comments about firing players.

“Another fact I want to throw out there: Many of us have no interest in supporting President Trump,” Mr. Lurie said, according to a recording of the meeting obtained by The New York Times. “Yes, there are some. There are some players who do, too.”

“But this is not where you brandish a group of people because they own assets in a sport we love, supporting what many of us perceive as, you know, one disastrous presidency,” he said, using a vulgarity to emphasize “disastrous,” then adding, “Don’t quote me.”

According to the FEC, Lurie donated $2,700 to Hillary Clinton’s campaign in 2015. – READ MORE

