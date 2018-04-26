WATCH: Sarah Sanders Rips Reporter’s ‘Tone’ in Press Briefing, Calls it ‘Completely Unnecessary”

Sarah Sanders to CNN’s Jim Acosta: “A lot of times [I’m] taking your questions in a tone that’s completely unnecessary and unneeded” pic.twitter.com/CPm45DfAg4 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 25, 2018

A White House press briefing Wednesday included a heated exchange between White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and CNN’s Jim Acosta.

As the Washington Examiner reported, a series of questions led Acosta to take issue with President Donald Trump’s relationship with the news media.

The terse exchange ended with a rebuke by Sanders, who called the reporter’s tone “completely unnecessary” and “unneeded.”

Acosta began by asking Sanders about Trump’s recent comments concerning Ronny Johnson, his embattled pick to head the Department of Veterans Affairs. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1