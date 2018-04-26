VIDEO: CNN Compares Trump Phone Usage to 15-Year-Old Child

CNN dedicated an entire segment to analyzing President Donald Trump’s personal cellphone use Tuesday on “New Day” and tried to paint it as a loss of control by the commander-in-chief.

“You have reporting which is that President Trump is using his personal cellphone more than he had been in the past year,” host Alisyn Camerota said to White House correspondent Abby Phillip. “What does it mean for John Kelly?”

Phillip was able to surmise through unnamed sources that Kelly, the White House chief of staff, has stepped back and loosened his grip on Trump’s day-to-day activities.

“I talked to sources who characterized it this way,” Phillip said. “That Kelly was really kind of in baby-sitter mode when he walked in the door.

“And now he’s stepped back in part because of a realization that Trump is going to be Trump regardless and also that he can’t really have his hands in everything. And so what the president has done is taken that and run with it.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1