James Comey’s DC Newseum book party draws ’90 percent reporters’ (plus Donna Brazile & James Clapper)

At the White House Tuesday night, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted a state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife. Meanwhile, nearby, former FBI Director James Comey’s book tour took him to the Newseum:

“I wrote this book because I got fired…to make good out of having to leave the FBI” – Comey at his DC book party drinking wine out of a paper cup pic.twitter.com/brVUh1XzuR — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) April 24, 2018

At Comey book party. At Newseum. Political and government figures present = Donna Brazile and James Clapper. Lots of journalists and DC party types. Comey joked about drinking wine in coffee cup and getting fired. pic.twitter.com/cxLEIGFjR8 — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) April 25, 2018

Comey is tall and this book party is 90% reporters. pic.twitter.com/OPVfHoL1MD — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) April 24, 2018

spotted at the Comey book party, two figures from the 2016 campaign: Comey and Donna Brazile pic.twitter.com/9QUQDcJ6Q0 — Robert Costa (@costareports) April 24, 2018

