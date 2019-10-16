WATCH: Sanders promises new jobs for ‘tens of millions of Americans’ during Democratic debate

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., stood by his claim that he would provide jobs for every single American, purportedly ending unemployment in the United States.

His comments came during the fourth Democratic debate on Tuesday when CNN anchor Erin Burnett asked him about his jobs guarantee.

Bernie Sanders on whether or not his administration will create jobs for every American that will lose their job to automation: “Damn right we will” #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/kSrWcLoQ4e — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 16, 2019

“You say your federal jobs guarantee is part of the answer to the threat of automation, that tens of millions of Americans could end up losing their jobs. Are you promising that you will have a job for every single one of those Americans?” she asked.

“Damn right we will,” Sanders quickly responded. Sanders initially made a jobs guarantee when he released his version of the “Green New Deal” in August.

According to Sanders’ plan, his sweeping overhaul to combat climate would require 20 million new jobs.

“These jobs will be good-paying, union jobs with strong benefits and safety standards in steel and auto manufacturing, construction, energy efficiency retrofitting, coding and server farms, and renewable power plants,” Sanders’ plan read. – READ MORE