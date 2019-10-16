Beto Says His Presidential Bid Is His Last Go At Public Office

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) revealed in a report published on Tuesday that if he fails to become the Democratic nominee for the presidency in 2020 that he will refrain from seeking public office again.

“I cannot fathom a scenario where I would run for public office again if I’m not the nominee,” O’Rourke said during an interview with Politico. The former politician served in Congress for three terms before his failed Senate bid to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) during the 2018 midterm election cycle.

Despite never winning even a state-wide election, O’Rourke announced in March that he would be running for the presidency. His presidential campaign, however, has been struggling to gain traction. O’Rourke has not broken 5% support since April and currently is receiving less than 2% on average, according to Real Clear Politics.

The Democratic presidential hopeful further sounded the alarm on Friday after his campaign revealed that it had raised $4.5 million during the third quarter of 2019, surpassing his haul for the previous quarter, but falling far short of his Democratic primary challengers. In an email to supporters, he emphasized the need for an urgent “breakthrough.” – READ MORE