WATCH: Rand Paul Slams ‘The View’ Loudmouths, ‘You Can’t Get a Word in Edgewise. Those Women go on and on Yelling and Screaming’

We love it, Rand Paul is slamming those hysterical harpies on ABC’s ‘The View,” after he appeared on the show and could hardly get a word in edgewise, thanks to the hyper-emotional screaming and yelling from the hosts.

Paul unleashed his attack on the screaming ladies of “The View” just hours after he appeared on the show last Friday. Paul spoke about his experience during an interview on SirusXM. “Oh my goodness, was I on The View,” he said. “You can’t even get a word in edgewise. Those women go on and on yelling and screaming, and it was just amazing.”

Paul mainly focused on loudmouth Ana Navarro, who was filling in for Meghan McCain. Paul and Navarro got into a heated debate over socialism in Venezuela. They were talking over one another before Navarro finally gave up and accused Paul of “mansplaining” at her. – READ MORE