WATCH: San Diego Padres fan catches foul ball in beer cup, celebrates by chugging drink

A San Diego Padres fan became a ballpark favorite Tuesday night during the team’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

Gabby DiMarco was sitting in the upper deck of Petco Park in San Diego when Braves batter Ender Inciarte fouled a pitch off behind him and into her direction.

Beer — and baseball — served to your seat at @Padres games 🍺⚾️ pic.twitter.com/zCh3HjeUyD — Petco Park (@PetcoPark) June 6, 2018

When the baseball lands in your beer cup in front of everyone…you chug it! Good call @Mudcat55! ⚾️🍻(via Gabby) #Padres pic.twitter.com/f4AfjO96sH — 973 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) June 6, 2018

DiMarco caught the ball in her cup, while holding her cellphone and then proceeded to chug the beer – all to the applause of the Padres faithful. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1