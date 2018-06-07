True Pundit

Sports TV

WATCH: San Diego Padres fan catches foul ball in beer cup, celebrates by chugging drink

Posted on by
Share:

A San Diego Padres fan became a ballpark favorite Tuesday night during the team’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

Gabby DiMarco was sitting in the upper deck of Petco Park in San Diego when Braves batter Ender Inciarte fouled a pitch off behind him and into her direction.

DiMarco caught the ball in her cup, while holding her cellphone and then proceeded to chug the beer – all to the applause of the Padres faithful. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

San Diego Padres fan catches foul ball in beer cup, celebrates by chugging drink
San Diego Padres fan catches foul ball in beer cup, celebrates by chugging drink

A San Diego Padres fan became a ballpark favorite Tuesday night during the team’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: