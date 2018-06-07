Mueller asks witnesses to hand over their personal phones: report

\Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team has asked witnesses in its probe to turn over their personal phones for examination of encrypted messaging apps, CNBC reported Thursday.

Sources told the news outlet that Mueller’s team has been interested in conversations that took place among Trump associates on WhatsApp, Confide, Signal and Dust, which allow users to communicate using encryption.

At least some witnesses have reportedly already complied with the request.

A spokesperson for the special counsel’s office declined to comment to CNBC.

The report comes two days after Mueller’s team alleged in a court filing that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort attempted to tamper with a potential witness in his upcoming trial, in part using encrypted messaging apps. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1