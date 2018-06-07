Gennifer Flowers accuses Bill Clinton of sexual harassment before their consensual relationship

Gennifer Flowers on Tuesday accused former President Bill Clinton of sexually harassing her before entering the alleged 12-year-long relationship with him in the 1970s.

Flowers, who hasn’t done an interview in six years, spoke with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Tuesday. She claimed that– in retrospect– Clinton’s first approach to her in 1977 when she was a young local news reporter amounted to sexual harassment.

“When I first met Bill Clinton, it was when I was sent on my first story by myself after my training with my cameraman,” she said on “The Ingraham Angle.” “He came on to me that night, I told him to knock it off. He proceeded to continue to come on to me for three months before I decided that I wanted to have a relationship with him, which at that point was consensual.”

In 1998, Clinton admitted while under oath to a sexual encounter with Flowers but denied that it lasted for over a decade. He testified as part of the Paula Jones sexual harassment case.

Flowers went to call for Clinton to be prosecuted for the alleged rape of Juanita Broaddrick in the 1970s. – READ MORE

