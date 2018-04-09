‘Gang Of Eight’ Sen Graham Predicts New Immigration Deal Despite Trump (VIDEO)

South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham believes Congress will attempt a new immigration bill to deal with the border wall construction and Dreamers staying in the country.

“There’s a deal to take care of them and get the border wall we desperately need plus interior enforcement to make us safer,” Graham said on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday. “That deal can be done, and I’ll make a prediction on this show that there’ll be another effort to marry up border security and [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals] by the spring, early summer.”

“It may fail,” Graham added. “But I believe we owe it to the American people to try again. And I think the president is open-minded to trying again.” – READ MORE

