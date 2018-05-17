WATCH: Ryan Seacrest’s ‘creepy’ comments to Katy Perry caught on-air during American Idol

Ryan Seacrest was caught saying some pretty questionable stuff to Katy Perry on live television this week, and it seems like the only person who isn’t embarrassed is Seacrest himself.

It all happened during a live taping of “American Idol,” on which Seacrest stars as a host and Katy Perry as a judge.

katy perry literally had to tell ryan seacrest that the cameras were rolling and he continues to hit on her, asks if she’s a mom and says “you wanna talk about it??” after she says no. what’s going on i’m uncomfortable #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/ichf6TWGoh — WE WANT AL4 || 31 171 (@WHAMCULT) May 14, 2018

This isn’t the first time Seacrest has been accused of inappropriate workplace conduct. Seacrest’s former stylist Suzie Hardy claimed he sexually assaulted her for years, beginning in 2008 when she was just starting out as a new mom. – READ MORE

