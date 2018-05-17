True Pundit

Entertainment TV

WATCH: Ryan Seacrest’s ‘creepy’ comments to Katy Perry caught on-air during American Idol

Posted on by
Share:

Ryan Seacrest was caught saying some pretty questionable stuff to Katy Perry on live television this week, and it seems like the only person who isn’t embarrassed is Seacrest himself.

It all happened during a live taping of “American Idol,” on which Seacrest stars as a host and Katy Perry as a judge.

This isn’t the first time Seacrest has been accused of inappropriate workplace conduct. Seacrest’s former stylist Suzie Hardy claimed he sexually assaulted her for years, beginning in 2008 when she was just starting out as a new mom. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Ryan Seacrest Gets Caught Making Bizarre Comments To Katy Perry On A Hot Mic
Ryan Seacrest Gets Caught Making Bizarre Comments To Katy Perry On A Hot Mic

'Well, I hope the apple doesn't fall from the tree.'

smokeroom.com smokeroom.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: