Alec Baldwin Says He Can Beat Trump in 2020

Alec Baldwin said he would beat President Donald Trump if he ran against him in 2020.

“It would be the most exciting election we have had in ages — exciting. It’s an exciting idea. But the thing is, you lose your life. I have got little kids. My wife would never go for it,” the 60-year-old actor said during his appearance on “The Daniel Baldwin Show” Tuesday when asked if he thought he could win if he ran against Trump.

“Oh, absolutely, positively, I could beat [Trump] without a doubt in my mind,” Baldwin explained. “You know, I am somebody who … you think I want the United States to lay down and die and not have a strong defense? That’s preposterous. I am not going to come in there and say we have to walk around with our hand tied behind our back. The world is too dangerous for that.” – READ MORE

