Star Actress Punches Huge Hole In The Gender Pay Gap Narrative

“Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke was apparently never paid less than a man on the hit show.

Clarke is in Cannes for her new movie, “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” and briefly touched on being paid in the industry. She told the press Tuesday, “On ‘Game of Thrones,’ I have always been paid the same amount as my male co-stars. It was my first job and I was not discriminated against because I was a woman, in my paycheck.

Yikes. That statement kind of goes against everything we’re told to believe about pay in Hollywood. – READ MORE

