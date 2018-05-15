WATCH: Robot dragon in Disney World parade catches fire, spreads unyeilding terror

You go to Disney World — that’s the one in Florida, not the one in California, which is Disneyland and is older and does have as much neat stuff, get it right, punk — to enjoy the rides, eat at nice restaurants, and watch the kids melt when they see their favorite fiction characters lumbering around in big foam costumes. Recently, visitors got all that and a whole lot more when a robotic dragon accidentally set itself on fire as it rolled through the park, and nobody seemed to think that anything was wrong.

As reported by the Orlando Sentinel, the dragon a regular part of the Disney World experience, and normally it just strolls down the main walkway during the park’s daily parade. It doesn’t do much beyond tilting back and forth and occasionally releasing a puff of smoke and flame, but this time things went a little bit sideways.

The dragon, which is apparently a nod to the Maleficent character from the Sleeping Beauty franchise, caught its own head on fire as it it was performing its usual routine. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1