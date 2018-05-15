Media Takes Side Of Palestinian Terrorists Against U.S.

As protests turned violent on the border of Israel and the Gaza Strip, mainstream media proved it is no friend to America’s staunchest ally in the Middle East.

“This week, tens of thousands of Gazans are expected to converge on the border to protest a blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt and to press for a right to return to lands in what is now Israel,” wrote the Los Angeles Times.

“On Monday, thousands of Palestinian protestors came together along the border, drawing Israeli fire that killed at least 16 people,” it wrote. “Already, over six weeks of demonstrations, Israeli soldiers have killed dozens of Palestinians and injured thousands more.”

The media chose words such as “came together along the border” and “converge on the border” to connote peaceful protests with sign-carrying citizens asking for their rights. But these were nothing of the sort.

According to the Times of Israel, these protests involved 50,000 Gazans over 12 sites, with several thousands more gathered hundreds of meters from the fence. Many tires were burned, sending noxious black smoke into the air.

Several of the groups were trying to breach the border at multiple crossing sites, and three were killed after the Israeli Defense Forces found them trying to plant explosives along the border fence.

In other cases, according to the Times of Israel, people were firing on Israeli soldiers from beyond the border. – READ MORE

