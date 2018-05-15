True Pundit

CNN Reporter Welcomes Iran’s ‘Supreme Leader’ to the ‘Resistance’

Reacting to a story in The Hill about Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei trolling President Trump by sharing a photo of himself reading the highly controversial “Fire and Fury” tell-all book on the Trump White House, CNN KFILE reporter Nathan McDermott welcomed Khamenei to the “Resistance”– a movement that bills itself as “a grassroots movement fighting against the hateful and authoritarian agenda of Donald Trump and the radical right.”- READ MORE

