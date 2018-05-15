CNN Reporter Welcomes Iran’s ‘Supreme Leader’ to the ‘Resistance’

Welcome to the Resistance, Ayatollah Khamenei https://t.co/t4qljon2Rp — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) May 11, 2018

Reacting to a story in The Hill about Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei trolling President Trump by sharing a photo of himself reading the highly controversial “Fire and Fury” tell-all book on the Trump White House, CNN KFILE reporter Nathan McDermott welcomed Khamenei to the “Resistance”– a movement that bills itself as “a grassroots movement fighting against the hateful and authoritarian agenda of Donald Trump and the radical right.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1