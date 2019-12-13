WATCH: Reuters photog ejected from impeachment hearing for sneaking shots of lawmaker notes

A Reuters photographer covering the impeachment hearings in the House Judiciary Committee was ejected Thursday afternoon for sticking his camera places it doesn’t belong.

Congressman Matt Gaetz called the photographer out by name after Republicans busted the “journalist” during a break in the proceedings.

SPOTTED: While we were on the House floor voting, @CNN‘s live feed caught press photographing documents on @JudiciaryGOP desks #impeachmentDebate pic.twitter.com/MRZzQXXgGd — Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) December 12, 2019

Congressman @mattgaetz just called out a Reuters photographer for taking pictures of members’ notes during the break. pic.twitter.com/WOfmwvHofE — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) December 12, 2019

“During the break, a Reuters photographer, Josh Roberts, approached the dais and took pictures of the notes of the desks of several of my Democratic colleagues,” the Florida Republican told the committee on the record. “We noticed that, announced it to staff, and that reporter, that photographer has been removed.

“And I would just say no member, Republican or Democrat, should be subject to that. We ought to have the opportunity to take our notes, participate in debate and have a fair discussion, substantively though.” – READ MORE