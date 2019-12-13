Rashida Tlaib deletes tweet blaming ‘white supremacy’ for Jersey City shooting

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., received a flurry of attention on Thursday after she tweeted that “white supremacy” was behind the Jersey City shooting that left multiple people dead.

“This is heartbreaking. White supremacy kills,” Tlaib said in the since-deleted message that linked to a tweet by progressive Jewish group IfNotNow that memorialized the victims of Tuesday’s shooting at a kosher supermarket.

The Black Hebrew Israelites perpetrated the anti-Semitic attack in Jersey City this week. @RashidaTlaib is literally whitewashing it right now. pic.twitter.com/MQTJoSX1EM — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 12, 2019

According to the New York Times, one of the suspects had a connection to the Black Hebrew Israelites, many of whom subscribe to an extreme set of anti-Semitic beliefs. Those followers view themselves as the true “chosen people” and believe that blacks, Hispanics and Native Americans are the true descendants of the 12 Tribes of Israel, said Oren Segal, director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Thursday that assailants David Anderson and Francine Graham had expressed interest in the Black Hebrew Israelites, but added that investigators “have not definitively established any formal links to that organization or to any other group.” – READ MORE