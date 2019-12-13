CNN’s Cillizza Mocks Republicans Over Poll That Was Worse For Dems

CNN’s Chris Cillizza mocked Republicans’ “fealty” to Donald Trump, citing a poll in which a minority of party members said Trump is a better president than George Washington. Cillizza’s analysis ignored that twice as many Democrats said the same of Barack Obama.

“Overall, 7 in 10 say that George Washington was the better president while 15% picked Trump,” the CNN editor at large wrote Wednesday of a recent Monmouth University poll. “But among GOPers it’s far closer — with 44% choosing Washington and 37% naming Trump.”

The same Monmouth poll found Democrats far more likely than Republicans to say that their party’s most recent president was superior to the Father of the Nation. More than 60 percent of Democrats say Barack Obama was a better president than Washington, while only 29 percent say Washington was the better president. – READ MORE