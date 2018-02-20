Politics TV
WATCH: Republicans to use Pelosi against vulnerable Dems in midterm elections
Republicans are set to use the unpopularity of House Minority Speaker Nancy Pelosi to launch attacks on vulnerable Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.
A political ad from the Senate Leadership Fund, a PAC linked to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, slammed Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WVa., by showing images of him with Pelosi, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Another ad from the House Republican campaign released on Wednesday says “thanks” to Pelosi for her eight-hour speech on the House floor advocating protections for the so-called Dreamers – immigrants who were illegally brought to the country by their parents.
The GOP has long tried to paint Pelosi as the flag-bearer of the party, but the two new ads mark an escalating effort before the upcoming November elections, where a number of seats are up for grabs. – READ MORE
