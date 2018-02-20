John Cusack, Hollywood assail ‘GOP death cult,’ call Trump, ‘NRA blood whore’

Hollywood is elbowing its way to the front of the anti-gun protest on Washington Republicans and President Trump in the wake of the Florida school shootings, using social media to demand gun control and the defeat of NRA-supported politicians.

Actor John Cusack has emerged as a leader, using Twitter to vent against the GOP.

I hope every one rembers right now – only issues that matter are defeating GOP death cult at ballots – & removing a treasonous – criminaly deranged serial sexual assaulting Nazi pimp nra blood whore from office before he can do more damage – everything else is just noise — John Cusack (@johncusack) February 19, 2018

