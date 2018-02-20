Rick Scott Points Out Massive Failure At FBI And Joe Scarborough Calls On Him To Resign For It (VIDEO)

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough called on Republican Florida Gov. Rick Scott to “resign at once” for saying the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) step down.

Scarborough tried turning the tables on Scott after reading off part of a statement from the Florida governor calling on FBI Director Christopher Wray.

“The response from Florida Governor Rick Scott was this — ‘The families will spend a lifetime wondering how this could happen and an apology will never give them answers they desperately need.’ He ended the statement saying the FBI director needs to resign,” Scarborough said Monday on “Morning Joe.” “How interesting that one of the president’s lackies, a guy who has embarrassed himself repeatedly, defending the indefensible for the president, uses a school shooting in his state to try to get rid of one of the president’s — well, somebody that the president appointed — but one of the people who had been a target of the president over the past several weeks.”– READ MORE

