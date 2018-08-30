WATCH: Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Goes Nuclear on Gov. Cuomo for Attacking His Six-Months Pregnant Wife

New York Republican gubernatorial candidate, Marc Molinaro, tore into incumbent Governor Andrew Cuomo after he went after Molinaro’s pregnant wife in a TV ad.

The New York Post reports the ad, run by Cuomo’s re-election campaign, accuses Molinaro of nepotism after his administration approved projects for a firm where his wife, Connie Adams, was a marketing director.

“Return the dirty money and come clean,” the ad says. “What are you really hiding?”

.@andrewcuomo is desperate and has no shame, today he stooped to attacking the pregnant wife of Marc Molinaro. Here is Marc's Response: pic.twitter.com/lBH2MuFVI7 — Marc Molinaro (@marcmolinaro) August 28, 2018

"She's a class act, you're not," he concluded.

A new report states that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s campaign received $25,000 from the law firm whose attorney, David Boies, represented Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein; that occurred at roughly the same time Cuomo stopped an investigation into how Weinstein’s case was handled.

(…)

But on Tuesday, BuzzFeed reported that Cuomo “ordered the New York Attorney General’s Office to suspend its investigation into whether Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. mishandled 2015 allegations of sexual misconduct against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.”

According to the International Business Times, Boies gave $10,000 to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. in 2015, in the months after Vance's office decided to eschew prosecuting Weinstein over sexual assault allegations. Cuomo's gubernatorial campaigns have received over $245,000 from Boies and his law firm since 2009.