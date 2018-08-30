WATCH: CNN Analyst Thinks Trump’s Distaste for Antifa Is Tied to ‘Racism,’ Not Their Destruction and Violence

In the month of August alone, members of the Antifa forced a hospital into lockdown, smashed the windows of a Marine Corpsrecruitment office, and beat a man for carrying an American flag, but a CNN analyst thinks that President Donald Trump doesn’t like them because he is racist.

During a panel discussion on CNN, analyst, Jeffrey Toobin, tied Trump’s distaste for the masked members of the Antifa as a type of dog-whistle racism.

https://twitter.com/RealSaavedra/status/1034600638158594048

“Let’s be clear also about what’s going on here. The theme here is, ‘I’m Donald Trump and I’ll protect you from the scary black people.’ Antifa is widely perceived as an African American organization and this is just part of the same story of LeBron James and Don Lemon and Maxine Waters and the NFL players and the UCLA basketball players. This is about black versus white. This is about Donald Trump’s appeal to racism and it just happens all the time.” – READ MORE

Paul Welch proudly voted for Bernie Sanders, and then again for Hillary Clinton in the general elections. When the proud Oregonian heard that fascists were descending on Portland, he grabbed his American flag and decided to protest.

“I was just protesting outsiders coming here for their tacitly fascist event,” Paul told the Oregonian/OregonLive.

Video shows a struggle for a flag and then a black-clad person hit this dude in the head before he drops. I was watching the blood pour out of his head and into the street. #DefendPDX #AllOutPDX pic.twitter.com/KPRk1D8l00 — PDX Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) August 4, 2018

The video, uploaded by the Twitter account itsmikebivins, was taken during the August 4th protests and counter-protests at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

The video starts in the middle of a scuffle, showing Welch struggling to stop two black-clad protesters from taking his American flag.

Welch says that before the struggle, he had been asked to hand over his ‘fascist symbol.’- READ MORE