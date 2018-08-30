    True Pundit

    This winter will be ‘colder than normal,’ forecasters say

    The 2019 Farmers’ Almanac has predicted a “teeth-chattering winter” with plenty of snow from the Continental Divide east through the Appalachians.

    The almanac predicts that the freezing temperatures will last through mid-February especially in the following zones: Northeast/New England, Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, Midwest, and Southeast (yes, even the Southeast will be in the chill zone!)

    According to the Farmers’ Almanac, an Arctic cold front will produce blustery and bitter winds, a sharp drop in temperatures, and widespread snow showers/squall activity along and ahead of the frontal line.  – READ MORE

    Brace yourself - winter is coming!

