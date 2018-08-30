This winter will be ‘colder than normal,’ forecasters say

The 2019 Farmers’ Almanac has predicted a “teeth-chattering winter” with plenty of snow from the Continental Divide east through the Appalachians.

The almanac predicts that the freezing temperatures will last through mid-February especially in the following zones: Northeast/New England, Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, Midwest, and Southeast (yes, even the Southeast will be in the chill zone!)

While two snowflakes are never alike, who knew long-range weather predictions could be so opposite?!#winteriscoming https://t.co/EPHaneCORO — The Farmers' Almanac (@FarmersAlmanac) August 28, 2018

According to the Farmers’ Almanac, an Arctic cold front will produce blustery and bitter winds, a sharp drop in temperatures, and widespread snow showers/squall activity along and ahead of the frontal line. – READ MORE

Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store certainly knows how to get attention on social media.

Back in 2015, the store in Jordan posted a message on its outdoor sign that read, “Join the movement #CaramelApplesMatter.”

And the sign incited a storm of outrage — with some accusing the candy store of racism and mocking the Black Lives Matter movement.

Well, apparently Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store just can’t help needling some passers-by — because another provocative sign went up Tuesday, WCCO reported.

Amid winter raging on in April, the sign — covered in snow, no less — read, “In Only Two Years Trump Fixed Global Warming.” – READ MORE