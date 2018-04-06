WATCH: Reporter Asks Sanders if Fox News Impacted Trump’s Decision to Send Military to Border — Her Response Is Fire

During Wednesday’s White House press briefing, a reporter asked White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders if President Donald Trump’s decision to send National Guardsmen to the U.S.-Mexico border to help stop the flow of illegal immigrants was because of a Fox News segment.

“Does this have anything to do with the report that the president saw on Fox News?” a reporter asked.

“I think it has everything to do with protecting the people of this country. I don’t think this should come as a surprise. The president has been talking about securing the border for years since he started on the campaign trail,” Sanders responded. – READ MORE

