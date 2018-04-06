Associated Press Pushes Soros Propaganda as News, Days Before Hungarian Election

Days ahead of the Hungary’s national election, the Associated Press (AP) has published an article slamming Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán as “far-right”, citing “experts” from foundations funded by left-wing billionaire George Soros.

The article, entitled, “Far-right views going mainstream in much of Central Europe”, claims that many countries in Central Europe, including Hungary and Poland, are championing “taboo” views.

The authors of the piece cite Tom Junes, a historian with the Human and Social Studies Foundation in Sofia, Bulgaria, who said: “There is something broader going on in the region which has produced a patriotic, nativist, conservative discourse through which far-right ideas managed to become mainstream.”

What the AP authors fail to mention is that the Human and Social Studies Foundation (HSSF) is directly funded, according to their website, by George Soros’s Open Society Foundations.

Peter Kreko, director of the Budapest-based Political Capital Institute thinktank, is also cited as an expert and the authors once again fail to mention that the Political Capital Institute is also funded by Soros and Open Society Foundations as their website attests. – READ MORE

