WATCH: Deranged Woman Asks Ted Cruz to Submit to DNA Test to ‘Prove That You’re Human’

A constituent at a Tuesday campaign stop in Austin, Texas, had an interesting question for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas): Can you prove that you’re human?

A YouTube video posted on Twitter by Texas Tribune reporter Patrick Svitek captures the exchange:

“I’m a woman over 50 who, as of February 7th, has seven active pre-existing conditions,” the woman, identified on her YouTube page as Tammy Talpas, says to Cruz. – READ MORE

"Well, ma’am, thank you for that..."

