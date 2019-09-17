WATCH: Rep. Omar claims guaranteed government job plan ‘will pay for itself’

.@IlhanMN on how she’d pay for her bill establishing a federal jobs program for “anyone who wants one” (est. $543b/year): “It will pay for itself” pic.twitter.com/MXtQPhonqp — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 17, 2019

Socialist Congresswoman Ilhan Omar recently introduced a bill to create a federal jobs program that’s expected to cost hundreds of billions in tax dollars – one of several plans in “Ilhan’s Vision” to expand government control.

CNN’s Erin Burnett questioned Omar about the staggering cost of the “pilot program” introduced Monday alongside New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker. But the representative from Minnesota wasn’t interested in discussing the funding for the initiative, and Burnett didn’t bother to ferret out the facts.

“You’ve introduced a bill along with Senator Corey Booker, obviously who is running for the White House. You did this today. It would create a pilot program to guarantee jobs for anyone who wants one,” Burnett said.

“That’s ambitious, it would cost a lot of money,” she said. “What is the number one thing you would do to pay for that?” – READ MORE