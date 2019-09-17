High school cheerleading squad on probation for the rest of the year for holding a Trump 2020 banner

A high school cheerleading squad has been placed on probation by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, after the girls posed with a Trump 2020 sign during their football team’s Red, White, and Blue night.

The football cheerleaders at North Stanly High School were reprimanded after fellow students asked them to hold up a campaign sign endorsing President Donald Trump during a home game last month.

North Stanly junior Carson Palmer told WCNC-TV he and a friend brought the sign because of the theme of the night, saying, “It was just what came to our mind when we thought of the United States of America.” The two buddies asked the cheerleaders to pose with the sign and snap some pictures, and thought nothing of it until they were called into the principal’s office a few days later.

The Saturday after the game, the school district released a statement saying, “Stanly County Schools is aware of the incident occurring last night at the North Stanly High School football game. We are currently investigating this matter but as of this morning we have determined this was not an act planned or endorsed by school staff.” – READ MORE