Congressional ‘Squad’ Member Will Introduce Resolution To Impeach Brett Kavanaugh

A member of the infamous Congressional “squad,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), says she will introduce a series of resolutions in the House of Representatives designed to kick start impeachment proceedings against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The Hill reports that Pressley, who along with Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and Rashida Talib (D-MI) makes up the progressive, female “squad” intent on resisting the Trump administration inside Congress, is calling for an official inqurity to be opened in light of a recent, new allegation against Kavanaugh that appeared in The New York Times over the weekend.

That allegation, of course, has mired the Times in something of a credibility disaster. The allegation — that Kavanaugh dropped his pants at a college party during his time at Yale and then enlisted his friends to grasp his penis and rub it on an unsuspecting female classmate — is unsupported and was reportedly offered to two Times journalists by a Democratic operative with no corroborating evidence. The female “victim” of the incident does not, the two journalists write in an extended excerpt from a forthcoming book, remember it happening.

The New York Times updated its Saturday night scoop with a Monday correction, noting that its two reporters could not get comment from the female victim and that those close to her are adamant that she denies the attack ever happened. Further clarifications indicate that the Times’ news bureau (and The Washington Post’s) turned down the story for lack of evidence. – READ MORE