Politics TV
WATCH: Rep. Goodlatte Demolishes Camerota’s Lies and Cover Up for Obama on Illegal Immigration
On Wednesday’s edition of New Day, co-host Alisyn Camerota interviewed Congressman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) about the current illegal immigration crisis. In the interview, Camerota pushed many of the misleading talking points that have dominated the airwaves on CNN. When the Congressman countered them with facts, she continued to push the talking points as well as falsely defending the Obama administration.
The first major lie that Camerota pushed regarded the origin of the separation of families practice. She said “This is a new zero tolerance policy where they must be separated.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
On Wednesday’s edition of New Day, co-host Alisyn Camerota interviewed Congressman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) about the current illegal immigration crisis. In the interview, Camerota pushed many of the misleading talking points that have dominated the airwaves on CNN. When the Congressman countered them with facts, she continued to push the talking points as well as…