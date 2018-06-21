New York Announces Lawsuit Against Trump Admin For ‘Violating Constitutional Rights’ Of Illegal Immigrants

On Tuesday, the Democratic governor of New York announced the intention to file a multi-agency lawsuit against the Trump Administration for allegedly violating the “Constitutional rights” of the illegal immigrant children and their families being separated at the Southern border.

“New York State intends to file a multi-agency lawsuit against the Trump administration for violating the Constitutional rights of immigrant children and their families who have been separated at the border,” announced Governor Andrew Cuomo via Twitter.

#BREAKING: New York State intends to file a multi-agency lawsuit against the Trump administration for violating the Constitutional rights of immigrant children and their families who have been separated at the border. pic.twitter.com/df497NyEnb — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 19, 2018

“The Trump Administration’s policy to tear apart families is a moral failing and a human tragedy,” reads the statement from Cuomo. “We will not tolerate the Constitutional rights of children and their parents being violated by our federal government. New York will act and file suit to end this callous and deliberate attack on immigrant communities, and end this heartless policy once and for all.” – READ MORE

