WATCH: Rep. Dan Crenshaw goes on Border Patrol ride-along, reveals truth about what’s going on at the border

Democrats staunchly oppose President Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall on the southern U.S. border to combat illegal immigration. They claim a physical wall is inhumane, arguing border security should instead focus on implementing technologies like cameras and drones.

But Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) went on a ride-along with the Border Patrol last week in the McAllen-Brownsville border sector. What he learned there demolishes Democrats’ narrative about the border.

In a 10-minute, documentary-style video, Crenshaw interviews Border Patrol administrators about the reality of the situation on the ground, while also examining the effectiveness of border walls and explaining why rampant illegal immigration is bad for America.- READ MORE